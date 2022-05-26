Xi meets heroes, role models from public security system

(People's Daily App) 16:00, May 26, 2022

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met representatives of a meeting commending heroes and role models from the public security system.

Xi offered warm congratulations to the representatives, and extended sincere greetings to police and auxiliary police officers from across the country.

