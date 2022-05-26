Doctoral student encouraged by Xi

(People's Daily App) 16:34, May 26, 2022

On January 17, 2019, President Xi Jinping visited Nankai University in Tianjin and encouraged teachers and students to make their contributions to development. Let's hear from Wu Xiong, a doctoral student who found inspiration and encouragement from Xi's words.

