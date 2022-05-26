Home>>
Doctoral student encouraged by Xi
(People's Daily App) 16:34, May 26, 2022
On January 17, 2019, President Xi Jinping visited Nankai University in Tianjin and encouraged teachers and students to make their contributions to development. Let's hear from Wu Xiong, a doctoral student who found inspiration and encouragement from Xi's words.
(Produced by Yue Xiaoqiao, Wang Rong, Chen Xiangru and Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Villager in Hebei finds better life after Xi's visit
- Xi meets heroes, role models from public security system
- Xiconomics: Why the world remains confident in China's economy?
- Xi meets heroes, role models from public security system
- Xi Jinping: I want to see real poverty
- Closeup: Literature and beyond: in memory of a literary friend
- Xiplomacy: Xi's vision helps promote global drive for human rights protection
- President Xi meets UN human rights chief Bachelet
- Xi replies to letter from Iowa friend Sarah Lande
- Xi calls for China to develop its own passenger aircraft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.