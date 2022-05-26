Villager in Hebei finds better life after Xi's visit

(People's Daily App) 16:31, May 26, 2022

In December 2012, shortly after assuming the top post in the Party, Xi Jinping visited impoverished families in Fuping county, Hebei Province. Click to hear this elderly villager talk about changes in her life before and after Xi's visit.

