Xi calls for advancing study of Chinese civilization

Xinhua) 14:13, May 28, 2022

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, urged efforts to advance the study of the Chinese civilization amid the push to enhance people's confidence in the Chinese culture.

Xi made the remarks on Friday afternoon while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on a national research program dedicated to tracing the origin of the Chinese civilization.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)