CPC leadership deliberates Party's political consultation work regulation

Xinhua) 14:33, May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to deliberate a regulation on the Party's work regarding political consultation.

