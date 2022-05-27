Xi encourages Shanxi-based metal enterprise to keep making progress

(People's Daily App) 17:00, May 27, 2022

President Xi Jinping visited Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. during his inspection tour in Shanxi Province in May 2020. He talked with workers and encouraged them to keep making progress in technological innovation.

