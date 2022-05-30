Xi delivers written remarks at China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Xinhua) 13:22, May 30, 2022

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered a written speech at the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Xi said that China and Pacific island countries have enjoyed a time-honored friendship that crosses mountains and oceans.

In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Pacific island countries that features mutual respect and common development has made steady progress and yielded fruitful results, setting a good example for South-South cooperation and mutual benefit, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)