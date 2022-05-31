Xiplomacy: Xi calls for closer cooperation with Pacific island countries

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered a written speech at the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting, calling for joint efforts to build an even closer community with a shared future.

In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Pacific island countries that features mutual respect and common development has made steady progress and yielded fruitful results, setting a good example for South-South cooperation and mutual benefit, Xi said.

Formally established in October 2021, the mechanism of the China-Pacific island countries foreign ministers' meeting provides a new and important platform for both sides to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation, Xi said.

Under Xi's guidance, China is committed to fostering closer links with Pacific island countries, despite the distance between them, to jointly tackle challenges and seek development opportunities.

The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks in this regard.

Nov. 16, 2018

During his visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG), Xi hosted a collective meeting with eight Pacific island countries' leaders and officials. They agreed to elevate relations between China and the eight countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development.

Xi made a four-point proposal on deepening relations between China and Pacific island countries, calling for deepening political mutual trust and sticking to mutually beneficial cooperation for common prosperity.

"China and the Pacific island countries have unfolded a new chapter in their relations," he said, adding China is willing to join efforts with the island countries to consolidate friendship and boost cooperation.

April 1, 2019

In a congratulatory message to the launch ceremony of the 2019 Year of Tourism for China and Pacific Island Countries, Xi called for closer cultural and personnel exchanges between the two sides.

Xi said he hopes that the two sides will seize the opportunity to expand cultural and personnel exchanges, boost practical cooperation, deepen mutual understanding, and consolidate public support for their comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring more benefits to the people of China and Pacific island countries.

Sept. 24, 2021

China is ready to share its experience in poverty reduction and deepen development cooperation with Solomon Islands and other Pacific Island countries, Xi said in a phone conversation with Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of Solomon Islands.

"China is ready to help Pacific Island countries find a development path of poverty reduction suited to their own national conditions, so that they can better cope with major public health events and natural disasters, and enhance the capacity to cope with climate change," Xi said.

On the same day, in a phone conversation with Tonga's King Tupou VI, Xi said China will provide Tonga with economic and technological assistance without political strings attached.

Xi stressed that China has been actively carrying out win-win cooperation with Pacific Island countries, adding China will set up a China-Pacific Island countries cooperation center of poverty reduction and development, and prepare for building a China-Pacific Island countries reserve of emergency supplies.

Oct. 26, 2021

The Chinese side stands ready to work with PNG to build a community with a shared future for China and Pacific island nations, Xi said in a telephone conversation with PNG's Prime Minister James Marape.

The two sides should work together to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction, resource protection and utilization, and promote cooperation in the joint construction of the Belt and Road to reap more fruits, Xi noted.

