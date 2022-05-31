Home>>
Xi cares about old community
(People's Daily App) 15:31, May 31, 2022
During an inspection tour in Changchun, Jilin Province in July 2020, President Xi Jinping visited Zhao Xingfu's home. Here's Zhao's recollection of this special guest.
Produced by Xie Runjia and Wang Xiangyu
