Xi congratulates China Soong Ching Ling Foundation over 40th anniversary

Xinhua) 15:41, May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation over the 40th anniversary of its founding.

In the letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the foundation to make new and greater contributions to the promotion of solidarity of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad.

