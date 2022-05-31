Home>>
Xi congratulates China Soong Ching Ling Foundation over 40th anniversary
(Xinhua) 15:41, May 31, 2022
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation over the 40th anniversary of its founding.
In the letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the foundation to make new and greater contributions to the promotion of solidarity of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xiplomacy: Xi calls for closer cooperation with Pacific island countries
- Xi: A leader keeping children in mind
- Xi voices 'full trust' for HK new chief, hopes city govt to unveil new changes
- Xi meets new HKSAR chief executive John Lee
- Xi delivers written remarks at China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.