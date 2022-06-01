Xi: An older friend of children

(People's Daily App) 08:40, June 01, 2022

"A better life for children is our biggest wish," said President Xi Jinping as he took part in a child-focused activity ahead of International Children's Day in 2013.

No matter how busy he is, Xi has always taken the time to encourage and nurture children, whether on June 1 or at any other time of year.

(Produced by Fan Jingyi and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)