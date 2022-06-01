Xi congratulates China National Children's Center on its 40th anniversary

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- On the occasion marking the 40th anniversary of China National Children's Center, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent a congratulatory letter to extend his warm congratulations. Upon the arrival of the International Children's Day on June 1, Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, extended festive greetings to all the children across the country, wishing them progress in study, happy lives, and healthy growth.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi pointed out that over the past four decades, remaining true to its original aspiration of cultivating talent for the Party and the country, the center has done a good job in undertaking its mission of cultivating virtuous children and providing services for children and thus has contributed to nurturing active participators in the socialist cause.

Xi said he hopes that the center will carry forward its glorious traditions, rally those who work for children's welfare, endeavor to become a guide for children's growth, a guardian for children's rights and interests, and a builder for children's future, and put heart and soul into the work for children's healthy growth and all-round development.

Founded in 1982, China National Children's Center was the first state-level research institution for afterschool education and children's development since the reform and opening up policy was implemented in the late 1970s. Over the past 40 years, the center has seen vigorous development in different undertakings, and hundreds of millions of children have participated in various activities organized by the center.

