Xi sends condolences to Bolsonaro over severe floods in Brazil

Xinhua) 07:56, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over severe floods that have caused heavy casualties in the country.

In the message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the major floods in northeastern Brazil, which had caused heavy casualties and property losses.

The Chinese president offered his deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families as well as to the people in the disaster-hit areas.

He also wished the injured an early recovery.

