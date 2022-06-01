Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to China National Children's Center on its 40th anniversary

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to China National Children's Center on its 40th anniversary.

On the occasion marking the 40th anniversary of China National Children's Center, I would like to extend my warm congratulations!

Over the past four decades, remaining true to its original aspiration of cultivating talent for the Party and the country, the center has done a good job in undertaking its mission of cultivating virtuous children and providing services for children and thus has contributed to nurturing active participators in the socialist cause.

I hope that the center will carry forward its glorious traditions, rally those who work for children's welfare, endeavor to become a guide for children's growth, a guardian for children's rights and interests, and a builder for children's future, and put heart and soul into the work for children's healthy growth and all-round development.

Upon the arrival of the International Children's Day on June 1, I, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, would like to extend festive greetings to all the children across the country, wishing our young friends progress in study, happy lives, and healthy growth.

Xi Jinping

May 31, 2022

