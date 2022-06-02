Home>>
Xi's hopes for children
(People's Daily App) 09:21, June 02, 2022
President Xi Jinping has always taken the time to encourage and nurture children. He has talked to students in school, attended children's events and interacted with children over the past years. "You are like little saplings. Now we water and cultivate you, finally you will grow into towering trees."
(Produced by Wang Xiangyu and Gao Yuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends condolences to Bolsonaro over severe floods in Brazil
- Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to China Soong Ching Ling Foundation on its 40th anniversary
- Xi congratulates China Soong Ching Ling Foundation on its 40th anniversary
- Xi congratulates China National Children's Center on its 40th anniversary
- Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to China National Children's Center on its 40th anniversary
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.