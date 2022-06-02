Xi's hopes for children

(People's Daily App) 09:21, June 02, 2022

President Xi Jinping has always taken the time to encourage and nurture children. He has talked to students in school, attended children's events and interacted with children over the past years. "You are like little saplings. Now we water and cultivate you, finally you will grow into towering trees."

(Produced by Wang Xiangyu and Gao Yuan)

