Xi: Always be prepared to take over the duty in the future

(People's Daily App) 09:25, June 02, 2022

President Xi Jinping has a close bond with children. He often speaks warmly of his expectations for China's younger generation.

In 2014, while celebrating International Children's Day with students from Beijing Haidian Minzu Primary School, Xi told the children to "always be prepared to take over the duty in the future."

