Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on patriotism

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- This year's Dragon Boat Festival falls on Friday. The traditional Chinese festival is widely observed to commemorate Qu Yuan, a well-known patriotic poet of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.).

Qu wrote many poems that expressed his concern for the country and people, and they have been cited by President Xi Jinping many times.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has stressed the virtue of patriotism on multiple occasions. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

-- Love of our country, the feeling of devotion and sense of attachment to our motherland is a duty and responsibility of every Chinese. It is the foundation on which young Chinese in the new era can become winners in life. In contemporary China, the essence of patriotism is loving the country, the Party and socialism all at the same time.

-- Patriotism feelings bring tears to our eyes, and patriotism spirit forms the backbone of the Chinese nation.

-- China's history stretches over thousands of years, and patriotism has always been a stirring theme and a powerful force inspiring Chinese people of all ethnic groups to carry on and excel.

-- On the journey ahead, we must fully promote patriotism, foster a strong sense of national dignity and confidence among our people, and strengthen the Chinese nation's sense of community.

-- Young Chinese in the new era should dedicate themselves to the country and the people, demonstrate patriotism with lifelong sincerity and drive, and let the great banner of patriotism fly high in their hearts.

