Aerial view of Zhangjiang National Wetland Park in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 15:34, April 28, 2022
People exercise on the newly-built trail at Zhangjiang National Wetland Park, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. Colored trail winding along the lakeshore looks like a red ribbon at the park. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Haipeng)
