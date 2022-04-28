Aerial view of Zhangjiang National Wetland Park in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) April 28, 2022

People exercise on the newly-built trail at Zhangjiang National Wetland Park, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. Colored trail winding along the lakeshore looks like a red ribbon at the park. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Haipeng)

