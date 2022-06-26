Home>>
Scenery of Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, E China
(Xinhua) 11:08, June 26, 2022
Birds are seen at the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a view of the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Birds are seen at the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a view of the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a view of the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
