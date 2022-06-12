In pics: Chishan Lake Wetland in E China

新华网) 13:22, June 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 11, 2022 shows a view of the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

A tourist takes photos of lotus flowers in the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 11, 2022. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Herons are seen at the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2022. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Herons are seen at the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2022. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

A heron is seen at the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2022. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Herons are seen at the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2022. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Aerial photo taken on June 11, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Photo taken on June 11, 2022 shows lotus at the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Aerial photo taken on June 11, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Chishan Lake Wetland in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located at the junction of Nanjing city of Jiangsu Province and Chuzhou City of Anhui Province, Chishan Lake Wetland has more than 50,000 cypress trees, providing an ideal habitat for birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

