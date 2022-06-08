Explore the charming scenery of wetlands in south China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 16:27, June 08, 2022

Photo shows Wuyuan River National Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Lu Gang)

Hainan, an island province at the southernmost edge of China, possesses abundant wetland resources that include mangroves, salt marshes, rivers, lakes, and rice fields, among other distinctive features.

Referred to as the "earth's kidneys," wetlands are some of the most valuable ecosystems on the planet, providing sources of food and a habitat for a diverse array of plants and animals.

The Wetlands Protection Law, which was adopted by the NPC Standing Committee in December last year, took effect on June 1, 2022, which established the country's first specialized regulations on wetland ecosystems. As one of the areas that will benefit the most from this law, Hainan has improved its own legislation in recent years in order to better protect its wetland habitats. Let's explore some of the magnificent scenery that Hainan's wetlands have to offer.

