Hainan: China's tropical pearl features rich biodiversity

People's Daily Online) 15:52, May 26, 2022

Photo shows a Nymphaea stellata Willd, a species of water lily native to Hainan. (Photo/Xue Meili)

Hainan, an island province at the southernmost part of China, is a biodiversity hotspot with a unique ecosystem and climate. Its abundant ecosystem and multiple species fully demonstrate the harmony between man and nature.

Let’s take a glimpse at the various animals and plants in Hainan.

