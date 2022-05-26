Home>>
Hainan: China's tropical pearl features rich biodiversity
(People's Daily Online) 15:52, May 26, 2022
|Photo shows a Nymphaea stellata Willd, a species of water lily native to Hainan. (Photo/Xue Meili)
Hainan, an island province at the southernmost part of China, is a biodiversity hotspot with a unique ecosystem and climate. Its abundant ecosystem and multiple species fully demonstrate the harmony between man and nature.
Let’s take a glimpse at the various animals and plants in Hainan.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
