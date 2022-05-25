Scenery of Wuzhishan City in S China's Hainan
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of Changhua River in Shuiman Town of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of paddy fields in Shuiman Town of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of a tea garden in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 3, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2022 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of a tea garden in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of paddy fields in Shuiman Town of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of paddy fields in Shuiman Town of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of a tea garden in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
