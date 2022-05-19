Animal-shaped cultural relics exhibited at Hainan Museum
A rhinoceros-shaped mirror bracket of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) is exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
May 18 marks the International Museum Day. An exhibition highlighting animal-shaped cultural relics opened Wednesday to the public at Hainan Museum in Haikou. As many as 150 selected animal-themed culture relics are on display during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A pigpen-shaped pottery of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) is exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
A hawk-shaped pottery of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) is exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
A porcelain of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) with patterns of dragon and phoenix is exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
A phoenix head-shaped porcelain of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) is exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
A pig-shaped pottery of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) is exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
An elephant-shaped pottery of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) is exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
Bird patterned bricks of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) are exhibited at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
People visit Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 18, 2022.
