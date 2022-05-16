Aerial view of Xanadu relic site in north China's Inner Mongolia
Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the site of Xanadu in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Xanadu was one of the two major capitals during the Yuan dynasty nearly 800 years ago. The Xanadu site was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2012. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
