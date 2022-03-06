Ancient rock painting complex found in NW China
YINCHUAN, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A site of animal rock painting complex has been discovered at Helan Mountain in Shizuishan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, according to the local cultural relic department.
According to preliminary investigation, the rock paintings, carved on the surface of taupe sandstone, can be categorized into 11 groups, with more than 30 clear single images recognized. The well-preserved and vivid paintings depict riding and hunting scenes and animals such as sheep, horses and camels, all made through chiseling.
Helan Mountain is regarded as a representative of rock paintings in northern China and so far, over 10,000 rock paintings and carvings dating back 10,000 to 3,000 years have been found there.
According to local authorities, the latest discovery provides strong evidence for the study of the social life and economic pattern of early human beings. The paintings have been digitally mapped and further research and protection work is still underway.
