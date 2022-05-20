Languages

Friday, May 20, 2022

Litchi enters harvest season in S China's Hainan

(Xinhua) 11:31, May 20, 2022

Aerial photo shows a litchi plantation at Dafeng Town in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, May 19, 2022. Harvest season for litchi has come in Chengmai County. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


