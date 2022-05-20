Home>>
Litchi enters harvest season in S China's Hainan
(Xinhua) 11:31, May 20, 2022
Aerial photo shows a litchi plantation at Dafeng Town in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, May 19, 2022. Harvest season for litchi has come in Chengmai County. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Animal-shaped cultural relics exhibited at Hainan Museum
- Hainan's boat-shaped houses tell stories of rich ethnic culture
- Business people from Taiwan play active part in development of Hainan province
- Exhibition featuring marine civilization of South China Sea held at Hainan Museum
- Peering into China's national park construction from Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.