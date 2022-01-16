Migratory birds wintering at Poyang Lake, E China

Xinhua) 10:19, January 16, 2022

Migratory birds forage at a paddy field in Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2022. Poyang Lake, the country's largest freshwater lake, is an important wintering spot for migratory birds. To ramp up forage supplies for the birds, in 2021, the local government of Yugan County issued a compensation policy for farmers, and reserved rice for migratory birds. In Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary by the Poyang Lake, cranes have been attracted there for food on a lotus pond. The pond, initiated and invested in by bird lovers in 2017, is expected to provide enough food for the cranes in winter. With the support of local authorities, the pond is also developed into a base for scientific research and education, as well as for international exchanges. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

