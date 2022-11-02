Jordan hosts special forces exhibition after four-year hiatus

Jordanian special forces take part in a drill at the opening ceremony of the 13th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) in Aqaba, Jordan, on Nov. 1, 2022. The 13th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) kicked off in Jordan's Aqaba on Tuesday with the participation of more than 300 companies from 38 countries. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 13th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) kicked off in Jordan's Aqaba on Tuesday with the participation of more than 300 companies from 38 countries.

King Abdullah II of Jordan inaugurated the exhibition, which also attracted official delegations from 98 countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, SOFEX General Manager Ayman Batran said the exhibition has become a global hub to showcase the latest developments and specializations related to special forces.

King Abdullah II Special Forces Group Commander Nael Shugeirat stressed the importance of the SOFEX in strengthening international cooperation in the development of defense industries.

Various types of latest technologies and weapons in the field of defense and weapon manufacturing were displayed at the exhibition. The Jordanian Armed Forces and other security apparatuses showcased their military, technological and training capabilities, as well as Jordan's role in international peacekeeping missions.

This year's SOFEX, which was established in 1996, was held after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

