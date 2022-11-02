Autumn scenery in Beijing
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the autumn scenery near the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
People enjoy the autumn scenery of Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the autumn scenery near the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
