Home>>
Eurasian eagle owl spotted in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 13:49, October 27, 2022
An Eurasian eagle owl, a national second-class protected bird, was recently spotted in Beijing. A resident recorded this video clip. Chinese netizens find it "cute" and "handsome."
Deng Wenhong, a professor focused on biodiversity sciences and ecological engineering at Beijing Normal University, told CCTV News that its appearance indicates the ecological environment in urban areas is getting better and the species' population is growing.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Autumn scenery at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing
- The 'clock towers' of ancient Beijing
- First stop of a tour along the Central Axis of Beijing
- Now and then at Jingshan Park
- Beijing marathon returns after two-year hiatus, another key sports event in Beijing after the Winter Olympics
- Collective forest farm mode enables Beijing to improve forest management and maintenance, promote employment of farmers
- A glimpse of service robots in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.