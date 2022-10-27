Eurasian eagle owl spotted in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 13:49, October 27, 2022

An Eurasian eagle owl, a national second-class protected bird, was recently spotted in Beijing. A resident recorded this video clip. Chinese netizens find it "cute" and "handsome."

Deng Wenhong, a professor focused on biodiversity sciences and ecological engineering at Beijing Normal University, told CCTV News that its appearance indicates the ecological environment in urban areas is getting better and the species' population is growing.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)