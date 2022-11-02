People mourn victims died in Seoul Halloween stampede

Xinhua) 08:27, November 02, 2022

People lay flowers to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A woman holding a flower walks to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People lay flowers to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A woman lays a flower to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People holding flowers walk to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A man lays a flower to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A woman cries at a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A woman touches a portrait of a victim at a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People mourn at a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A woman lays a flower to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People holding flowers walk to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)