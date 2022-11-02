People mourn victims died in Seoul Halloween stampede
People lay flowers to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022. The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Tuesday. At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A woman holding a flower walks to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
People lay flowers to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
A woman lays a flower to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
People holding flowers walk to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
A man lays a flower to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
A woman cries at a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
A woman touches a portrait of a victim at a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
People mourn at a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
A woman lays a flower to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
People holding flowers walk to a mourning altar set up at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2022.
