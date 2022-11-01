China working with South Korean authorities after deadly stampede: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 13:32, November 01, 2022

The Chinese Embassy has been coordinating with South Korean authorities since the stampede in Itaewon district of Seoul in which four Chinese nationals died during Halloween gatherings on Saturday night, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The embassy has contacted family members of people involved in the incident, ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately activated an emergency protocol for consular protection after the accident and the Chinese Embassy was coordinating with South Korea on rescue work, Zhao said.

