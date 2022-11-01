Pakistani PM extends condolences to South Korea over deadly stampede in Seoul

Xinhua) 09:50, November 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif extended his condolences to the people of South Korea after the death of over 150 people in a stampede in Seoul, the media wing of Prime Minister's office said on Monday.

According to a statement from the media wing, the prime minister said he was saddened at the tragic death of innocent people in the stampede in Seoul.

The prime minister added that the Pakistani people's "thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of South Korea" at this difficult time.

At least 153 people were killed and 103 others injured in the stampede in the Itaewon district of Seoul during Halloween gatherings, local authorities said Sunday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)