S.Korea's stampede death toll rises to 154

Xinhua) 09:43, October 31, 2022

People mourn for victims of a deadly stampede at Itaewon, a district in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2022.

At least 154 people were killed and 149 others injured in a stampede that occurred Saturday night in the Itaewon district of Seoul during Halloween gatherings, local authorities said on Sunday. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The casualty from a stampede, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said Monday.

At least 154 people were killed and 149 others injured from the incident, according to Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

The death toll could grow further as 33 people were in critical condition.

Twenty-six foreigners were among those killed in the incident, and 15 others were wounded.

The stampede was believed to have been caused by huge crowds surging into a narrow downhill alley and toppling over one another at the popular nightlife district in Seoul.

The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Saturday.

