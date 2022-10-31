5 Iranians killed in Seoul Halloween stampede: spokesman

Xinhua) 09:35, October 31, 2022

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- At least 5 Iranians died in the Halloween stampede in the South Korean capital Seoul, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Sunday.

Five Iranian citizens have been among the victims of the incident so far, Kanaani said, adding that the Iranian embassy in Seoul has been following up on the situation of Iranians and more information on the status of possible injured or missing Iranians will be announced later.

He expressed condolences to the victims' families and sent his sympathies to the people of South Korea over the stampede.

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others injured in a stampede that occurred Saturday night at Itaewon, a district of Seoul, during Halloween gatherings.

