S.Korea reports 35,924 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:51, October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 35,924 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,466,992, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was up from 34,987 the previous day and higher than 24,735 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of domestic cases was 31,781.

Among the new cases, 60 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 69,539.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 252, up 10 from the previous day.

Thirty-one more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 29,100. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

