S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 35.7 pct: poll

Xinhua) 11:25, October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose 2.8 percentage points over the week to 35.7 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs dipped 2.7 percentage points to 61.7 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 37.6 percent last week, up 2.3 percentage points from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's approval rating decreased 2.0 percentage points to 46.4 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.5 percent of support score last week, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,521 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

