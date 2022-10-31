Home>>
UN chief saddened by loss of life in South Korea stampede
(Xinhua) 10:58, October 31, 2022
UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened by Saturday's deadly stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul, said his spokesman on Sunday.
Guterres expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of South Korea. He wished a swift recovery to those injured, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.
At least 153 people were killed and 103 others injured in the stampede in the Itaewon district of Seoul during Halloween gatherings, local authorities said Sunday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- S.Korea's stampede death toll rises to 154
- 5 Iranians killed in Seoul Halloween stampede: spokesman
- Xi sends condolences to S. Korean president over stampede in Seoul
- S.Korea reports 35,924 new COVID-19 cases
- S.Korea's economic growth slows in 3rd quarter on faltering export
- S.Korea's trade terms hit 2nd lowest in September
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.