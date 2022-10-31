UN chief saddened by loss of life in South Korea stampede

Xinhua) 10:58, October 31, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened by Saturday's deadly stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul, said his spokesman on Sunday.

Guterres expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of South Korea. He wished a swift recovery to those injured, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

At least 153 people were killed and 103 others injured in the stampede in the Itaewon district of Seoul during Halloween gatherings, local authorities said Sunday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)