Chinese witness recalls moment of Seoul crowd surge
(People's Daily App) 13:29, November 01, 2022
The Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul has killed 154 and injuried 133 others, officials said Monday, as the country mourned the deadliest tragedy in years.
Four Chinese nationals have been confirmed killed and two others suffered minor injuries, the Chinese embassy in South Korea said Sunday.
Click on the video to watch the harrowing moment of the stampede.
(Video by Shan Xin, Ma Fei and Zhiyi)
