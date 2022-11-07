Home>>
Stunning late autumn scenery in China's Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
(People's Daily Online) 10:51, November 07, 2022
|Photo shows the spectacular autumn scenery of Yading national nature reserve in Daocheng county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Wang Lei)
After the Frost's Descent, the last solar term of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province has taken on its most beautiful look of the year.
Boasting lush mountains and vast expanses of grasslands painted yellow and gold by autumn, breathtaking scenic corridors, and an amazing variety of landforms including snow covered mountain peaks, hills, and glaciers, Garze offers outstanding beauty for the eyes to feast on.
