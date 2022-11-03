Home>>
'Paradise for photographers': Garze
(People's Daily App) 14:28, November 03, 2022
Dubbed "a paradise for photographers," the Garze Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Sichuan Province presents a striking contrast of colors in autumn, forming a must-see spot for shutterbugs.
