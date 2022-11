We Are China

Autumn scenery of imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing, E China

Xinhua) 09:00, November 02, 2022

People visit the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows people visiting the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows a view of the Nanjing Zhongshan Mountain National Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

