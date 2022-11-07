In pics: views of wetland parks in Wuhan, China's Hubei
Citizens ride bicycles at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Citizens have fun at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Citizens ride bicycles along Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
A woman rides at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Journalists visit the Wetlands Photography Exhibition in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Citizens camp at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Students paint at a wetland park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.
It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition on China's progress in wetland protection and restoration held in Geneva, Switzerland
- Achievement exhibition for 30th Anniv. of Accession to Ramsar Convention on Wetlands held in Wuhan
- China progressing in wetlands conservation for high-quality development
- Xi calls for scaling up global action on wetlands conservation as COP14 opens
- China makes remarkable progress in wetland protection, restoration
- Interview: China plays crucial role in wetlands conservation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.