In pics: views of wetland parks in Wuhan, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 13:46, November 07, 2022

Citizens ride bicycles at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Citizens have fun at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Citizens ride bicycles along Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

A woman rides at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Journalists visit the Wetlands Photography Exhibition in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Citizens camp at Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Students paint at a wetland park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2022. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the scenery of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) kicked off Saturday in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

It is the first time the conference is held in China, as the world's most populous nation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature while pushing for modernization. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

