Achievement exhibition for 30th Anniv. of Accession to Ramsar Convention on Wetlands held in Wuhan

Xinhua) 08:31, November 07, 2022

A visitor takes photos at China's Achievement Exhibition for the 30th Anniversary of Accession to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 6, 2022. The achievement exhibition kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

A visitor views pictures at China's Achievement Exhibition for the 30th Anniversary of Accession to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 6, 2022. The achievement exhibition kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

A visitor takes photos at China's Achievement Exhibition for the 30th Anniversary of Accession to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 6, 2022. The achievement exhibition kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)