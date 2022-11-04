In pics: Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in Singapore

People explore the mangrove swamps on boardwalks in Singapore's Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A buffy fish owl is seen in Singapore's Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People explore the mangrove swamps on boardwalks in Singapore's Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A flock of migratory birds fly in Singapore's Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows the river and the mangrove swamps from the pedestrian bridge in Singapore's Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Three long-tailed macaques groom each other in Singapore's Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A wild saltwater crocodile baby rests on the head of its mother in Singapore's Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

