Skeleton of Tyrannosaurus Rex displayed in Singapore
Visitors look at the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Shen at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall in Singapore on Oct. 28, 2022.
The skeleton is displayed in Singapore from Friday to Sunday, before being auctioned in China's Hong Kong. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
The skeleton is displayed in Singapore from Friday to Sunday, before being auctioned in China's Hong Kong. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
The skeleton is displayed in Singapore from Friday to Sunday, before being auctioned in China's Hong Kong. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
The skeleton is displayed in Singapore from Friday to Sunday, before being auctioned in China's Hong Kong. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
