In pics: media preview of Singapore Night Festival

Xinhua) 14:26, August 18, 2022

People view light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A visitor views light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People view light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People view light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)