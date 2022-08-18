Home>>
In pics: media preview of Singapore Night Festival
(Xinhua) 14:26, August 18, 2022
People view light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
A visitor views light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
People view light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
People view light installations during the media preview of the Singapore Night Festival in Singapore on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.