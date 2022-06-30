Singapore reports 9,505 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 21:56, June 30, 2022

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Singapore reported 9,505 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,444,068.

Of the new cases, 763 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,742 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 731 were local transmissions and 32 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 8,198 local transmissions and 544 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 483 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 1,413, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)