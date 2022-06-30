Chinese mainland reports 8 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:43, June 30, 2022

Beijing's primary and middle school students returned to campus on Monday after over 50 days of remote education due to a local COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported eight locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, five of which were in Jiangsu Province, two in Guangdong Province and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 31 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Wednesday in four provincial-level regions, including 13 in Anhui and nine in Jiangsu.

Altogether 65 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,980 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)